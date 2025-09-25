Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

