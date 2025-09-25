MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. FF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE ABBV opened at $220.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.21. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Airlines Are Taking Off, With More Gains Left to Price In
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.