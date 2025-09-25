Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,203.95 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

