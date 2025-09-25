Santori & Peters Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 842,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 55,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 352,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

