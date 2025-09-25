Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,202 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

