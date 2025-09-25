Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 199.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

