13,407 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

