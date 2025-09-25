Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

