MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 50,170 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 731.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $267.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

