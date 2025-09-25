Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,975,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VTI opened at $326.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

