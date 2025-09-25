Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

