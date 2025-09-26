Kooth (LON:KOO) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 490 to GBX 430 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kooth from GBX 260 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kooth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.
Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kooth will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kooth
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
