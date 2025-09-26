CuriosityStream’s (CURI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CURI opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -355.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,233,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,486. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 35,578 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $156,898.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,230.34. This trade represents a 39.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,328,727 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

