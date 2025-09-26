Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.8%

TSE BDI opened at C$14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.75. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$7.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.13.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals.

