Charles River Associates’ (CRAI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $235.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Charles River Associates Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $206.35 on Tuesday. Charles River Associates has a twelve month low of $152.57 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.34 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Associates

In other Charles River Associates news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $328,002.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,849.89. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles River Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the first quarter worth $329,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the first quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

