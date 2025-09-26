LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $607,220.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,875.80. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 91.4% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $947,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

