E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $18.66 on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

