BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

NYSE:BSX opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

