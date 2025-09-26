Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $742,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,970. The trade was a 22.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,148. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

