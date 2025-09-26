IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 45 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall purchased 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £148.95.
Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 21st, Euan Marshall bought 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £148.78.
- On Monday, July 21st, Euan Marshall purchased 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £148.80.
- On Thursday, July 17th, Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £14,720.
IntegraFin Stock Performance
Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 333 on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263 and a 52-week high of GBX 414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,280.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.
