IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 45 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall purchased 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £148.95.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Thursday, August 21st, Euan Marshall bought 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £148.78.

On Monday, July 21st, Euan Marshall purchased 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £148.80.

On Thursday, July 17th, Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £14,720.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 333 on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263 and a 52-week high of GBX 414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,280.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 to GBX 425 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 380 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.75.

View Our Latest Report on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.