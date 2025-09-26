Toby Birch Purchases 10,400 Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) insider Toby Birch acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 per share, for a total transaction of £8,528.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal stock opened at GBX 81.35 on Friday. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 12 month low of GBX 33.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 85.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.04. The stock has a market cap of £75.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,027.16.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 23.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a net margin of 127.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

