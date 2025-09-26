goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a C$265.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.00.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.40. goeasy has a one year low of C$134.01 and a one year high of C$216.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

