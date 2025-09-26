American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE AIG opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,113,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

