DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

MAMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

MAMA stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 0.65. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.34%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mama’s Creations news, Director Shirley Romig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,475.02. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $710,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 598,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,407.40. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

