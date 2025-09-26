HC Wainwright Cuts Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $44.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $102,836.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,925.88. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $963,281.40. This represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,739 shares of company stock worth $1,516,584. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $71,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.