Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $670.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $560.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $711.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.65. Intuit has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.