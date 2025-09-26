Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

