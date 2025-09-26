Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 387,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

