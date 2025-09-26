Wolfe Research Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $285.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.83.

Shares of ACN opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. Accenture has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

