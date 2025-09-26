Evercore ISI Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $114.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NYSE DG opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

