Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $125.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,531,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,295,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.