ICF International’s (ICFI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $107.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

ICF International Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.84 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ICF International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of ICF International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

