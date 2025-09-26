Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.01. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $214.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 363.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

