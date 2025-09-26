ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ARR opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 311.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

