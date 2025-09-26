Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of GMAB opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

