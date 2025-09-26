Brokerages Set United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Price Target at $3.38

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.3750.
UAMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.
Shares of UAMY opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
