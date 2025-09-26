Brokerages Set United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Price Target at $3.38

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.3750.

UAMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAMY

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Stock Down 5.4%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 14.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,028,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 144.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United States Antimony by 8.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in United States Antimony by 180.2% during the second quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United States Antimony by 272.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 334,725 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAMY opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.