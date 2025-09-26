Erayak Power Solution Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 30th (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 30th. The 1-220 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 29th.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Down 33.1%

Shares of RAYA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Erayak Power Solution Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

