Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $425.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.55, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,014.40. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

