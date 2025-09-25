iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Holdings Cut by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

