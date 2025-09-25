Pfizer Inc. $PFE Position Reduced by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.