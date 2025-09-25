TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 6,815 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $818.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $13,073,594. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

