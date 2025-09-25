Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Raised by Beacon Financial Planning Inc.

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.1% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 255.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.58. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

