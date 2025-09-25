Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $596.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.78.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

