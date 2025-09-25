Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,101 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.8% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8,736.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 2.7%

LRCX opened at $128.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.