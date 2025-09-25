Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.