Dakota Wealth Management Has $39.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $247.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

