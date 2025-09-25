Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after acquiring an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

