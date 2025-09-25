Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Level Financial Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

