Castleview Partners LLC Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,850.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,519.46.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,176.31 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,980.10 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,060.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,809.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

