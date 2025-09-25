iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Planning Inc.

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,474,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 758,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

